Dean Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dean Capital Management decreased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. Southwest Gas makes up approximately 2.4% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 116.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the second quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.84. 3,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

