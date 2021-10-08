Dean Capital Management Sells 13,335 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Dean Capital Management reduced its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.07% of Methode Electronics worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 83.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,572,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,933,000 after acquiring an additional 536,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $1,210,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,257,075.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,872,957 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MEI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.27. 62 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,301. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $50.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.80 million during the quarter. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.