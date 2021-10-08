Dean Capital Management Sells 21,117 Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 21,117 shares during the period. Bonanza Creek Energy comprises about 1.9% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Dean Capital Management owned 0.14% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,498,000 after buying an additional 585,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

BCEI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

NYSE BCEI traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,553. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.74. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $51.62.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In other news, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720 in the last ninety days. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.