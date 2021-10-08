Dean Capital Management Sells 40,056 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,109 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,056 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,396,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,107,000 after buying an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,972,000 after buying an additional 253,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,449,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,049,000 after buying an additional 40,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,765,000 after acquiring an additional 212,265 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.78. 755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,148. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.05 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.