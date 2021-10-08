Dean Capital Management Sells 43,858 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Dean Capital Management reduced its position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,858 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management owned 0.06% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTVE. Towle & Co. bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,734,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 46.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,356,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,116,000 after buying an additional 1,060,023 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 29.8% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 3,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,373,000 after buying an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 368.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 505,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 397,581 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 5.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,392,000 after buying an additional 313,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTVE shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.86.

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $19.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

