Dean Capital Management Sells 46,793 Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Dean Capital Management decreased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 65.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,504 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,793 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.12% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after acquiring an additional 216,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 2.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,773,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,720,000 after buying an additional 38,481 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 155.5% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,232,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000,000 after buying an additional 750,111 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,005,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,408,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 998,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,127,000 after buying an additional 12,755 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMTC. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.08. 21 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,796. The company has a market cap of $975.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $56.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

