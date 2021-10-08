Dean Capital Management Sells 6,890 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Dean Capital Management cut its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,890 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Carter Mcfarland sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $51,227.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,087 shares in the company, valued at $251,297.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,637 shares of company stock worth $390,960 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:POR traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $48.67. 2,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,617. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.01.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. TheStreet cut Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

