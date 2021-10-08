Dean Capital Management Sells 8,768 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Dean Capital Management lessened its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the period. Weis Markets comprises 1.6% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.13% of Weis Markets worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,967,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,661,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,323,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,351,000 after purchasing an additional 47,859 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,574,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 5.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 406,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMK traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.58. 23 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,255. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.82. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.35 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.10.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

Weis Markets Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

