Dean Capital Management Sells 9,676 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,676 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods makes up 1.7% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.11% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALM stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 879.97 and a beta of -0.14. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.20%. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

