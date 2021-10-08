Dean Capital Management Sells 9,745 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,745 shares during the period. Waterstone Financial makes up 1.7% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dean Capital Management owned 0.37% of Waterstone Financial worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,622,000 after acquiring an additional 200,383 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 817.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,761 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 150,362 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 79,786 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 126,227 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 39,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 310.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 38,877 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WSBF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.52. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,608. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average of $20.04. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

