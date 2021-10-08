Dean Capital Management Takes Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Dean Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.18% of Camden National as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $731.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $49.97.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.05. Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $44.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

