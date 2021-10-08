Dean Capital Management Trims Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Dean Capital Management lessened its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,332 shares during the period. Getty Realty makes up about 2.0% of Dean Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.16% of Getty Realty worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 11.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Getty Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Getty Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,066,000 after acquiring an additional 271,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:GTY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,793. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.