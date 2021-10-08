Dean Capital Management Trims Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Dean Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,853 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,151,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,448,000 after acquiring an additional 64,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,985,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,926,000 after acquiring an additional 386,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,070,000 after acquiring an additional 485,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,155,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,213,000 after purchasing an additional 76,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of CMC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.29. 18,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133,767. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.31.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.