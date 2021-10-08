Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of DBTX stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.47 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. Decibel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $24.39.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurence Reid purchased 10,000 shares of Decibel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $77,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

