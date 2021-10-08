Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,778 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,160 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.23% of Deckers Outdoor worth $24,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $44,333,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,328,000 after purchasing an additional 95,755 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total value of $922,529.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,811,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $180,365.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,078 shares of company stock worth $3,832,353. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.29.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $376.12 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $240.69 and a 1-year high of $451.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.55 and a 200-day moving average of $371.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.