DECOIN (DTEP) Hits One Day Volume of $215,763.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $15.33 million and approximately $215,763.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DECOIN has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000501 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DECOIN alerts:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00016559 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001216 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005847 BTC.

DECOIN Coin Profile

DECOIN (DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,020,651 coins and its circulating supply is 55,598,378 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

DECOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DECOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DECOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.