Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Shares of Deep Down, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPDW) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and traded as high as $0.74. Deep Down shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 8,502 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Deep Down (OTCMKTS:DPDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deep Down had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 million for the quarter.

Deep Down, Inc focuses on complex deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil production distribution system support services and products used between the platform and the wellhead. The firm’s services and technological solutions include distribution system installation support and engineering services, umbilical terminations, loose-tube steel flying leads, installation buoyancy, remotely operated vehicles and tooling, marine vessel automation, control, and ballast systems.

