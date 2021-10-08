DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Reaches One Day Volume of $377,195.00

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $17.15 million and $377,195.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

