Deeper Network (DPR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.33 Million

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Deeper Network has a market cap of $92.00 million and $2.33 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00062042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.27 or 0.00145663 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00092284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,524.66 or 1.00194586 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,529.75 or 0.06486281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

