DEEPSPACE Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.97 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $33,860.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00060634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00091710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.31 or 0.00130384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,428.97 or 0.99950700 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,574.86 or 0.06446262 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,677,047 coins and its circulating supply is 50,510,855 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

