DeFiner (FIN) Price Down 19.8% This Week

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One DeFiner coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $9.15 million and approximately $208,684.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFiner has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00049782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.02 or 0.00237294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00103387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012124 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. The official website for DeFiner is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

DeFiner Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.