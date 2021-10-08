DeFiSocial Gaming Hits 1-Day Volume of $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00061670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00141881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.11 or 0.00093760 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,544.11 or 1.00065225 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,547.04 or 0.06507300 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official website is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Trading

