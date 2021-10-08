Degenerator (MEME) Hits Market Capitalization of $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.93 or 0.00349698 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006825 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002028 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Degenerator

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.