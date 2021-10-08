Degenerator (MEME) Price Down 2.8% Over Last Day

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for about $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.79 or 0.00348014 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006951 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002078 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Degenerator Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.