DeHive (DHV) Hits Market Cap of $1.01 Million

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $1.19 or 0.00002201 BTC on popular exchanges. DeHive has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $540,996.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00061583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00142832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00091098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,989.44 or 0.99641989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,505.15 or 0.06469043 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.