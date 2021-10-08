DEJAVE (DJV) Price Hits $167.16

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $167.16 or 0.00309241 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DEJAVE has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. DEJAVE has a total market cap of $440,463.64 and $16.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

