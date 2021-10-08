DeltaChain Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.77 or 0.00560159 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000957 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $635.56 or 0.01145578 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.