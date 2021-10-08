DeltaChain Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.32 or 0.00563241 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000971 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $621.23 or 0.01138550 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

