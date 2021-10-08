Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Trading 1% Higher

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71. 701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 2,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Democracy International Fund stock. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. owned about 6.40% of Democracy International Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

