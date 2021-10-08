Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Down to $1.40

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.37. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 59,758 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNN. TheStreet upgraded Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 price objective (up previously from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the second quarter worth $30,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

