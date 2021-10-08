Deri Protocol (DERI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $581,491.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $581,491.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00061625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00145902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00091335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.65 or 1.00074982 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.54 or 0.06389830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

