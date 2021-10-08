DerivaDAO (DDX) Hits Market Cap of $150.86 Million

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.78 or 0.00010670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market cap of $150.86 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.38 or 0.00061605 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.33 or 0.00144564 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.45 or 0.00091259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,260.76 or 1.00146112 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.51 or 0.06388728 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DerivaDAO Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

