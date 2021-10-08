Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as 2.12 and last traded at 2.14. Approximately 47,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 47,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.24.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 3.05.

About Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF)

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of Helium and Oil & Gas properties. It holds interest in the projects HeliopolisHolbrook Basin Helium and Kight Gilcrease Sand Unit Oil And Gas. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Desert Mountain Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desert Mountain Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.