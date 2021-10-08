Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 159,333 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 7,087.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,333 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in McAfee were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 276.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 99,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 30.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,655,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,649,000 after acquiring an additional 215,982 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee during the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Get McAfee alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion and a PE ratio of -64.59. McAfee Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $32.83.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCFE shares. UBS Group started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

In other McAfee news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $140,538,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,168,402 shares of company stock valued at $351,016,007 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McAfee Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.