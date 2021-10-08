Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 195,910 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 120.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,910 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.51% of Perdoceo Education worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, September 16th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $788.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

