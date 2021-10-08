Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 22,513 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 22,513 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Sensient Technologies worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.11 per share, with a total value of $5,286,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SXT opened at $90.86 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

