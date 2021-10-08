Deutsche Bank AG Acquires New Shares in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 4.93% of Pathfinder Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $487,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $683,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $981,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,948,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFDR opened at $9.89 on Friday. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.85.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

