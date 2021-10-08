Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.32% of Alphatec worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alphatec by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,036,000 after acquiring an additional 450,287 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in Alphatec by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,201,916 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $50,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,916 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,490,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphatec by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,072,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphatec by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,933,000 after purchasing an additional 77,663 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphatec alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,631 shares of company stock worth $75,312. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.71. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. Analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.