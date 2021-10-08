Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 13,198 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of AtriCure worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its stake in AtriCure by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AtriCure news, insider Salvatore Privitera sold 8,808 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $748,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 5,939 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $476,367.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,647.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,880 shares of company stock valued at $5,242,833. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AtriCure from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Shares of ATRC opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.65 and a beta of 1.04. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $85.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

