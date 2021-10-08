Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,215 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,298 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Glacier Bancorp worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,305,000 after buying an additional 669,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after buying an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,988,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 768,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,842,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,458,000 after buying an additional 121,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GBCI shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $55.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.22 and a 52 week high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average is $55.68.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

