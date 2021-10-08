Deutsche Bank AG Buys 16,738 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,738 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Trupanion worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in Trupanion by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Trupanion by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $83.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -119.29 and a beta of 1.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.50.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $420,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $31,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,107 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

