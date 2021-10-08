Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 498,757 SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 498,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,838,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 4.93% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,183,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.