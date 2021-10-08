Deutsche Bank AG Buys Shares of 500,000 Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.94% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,795,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $6,275,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,042,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,411,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,398,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GHAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $10.51.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

