Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 167,921 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.18% of Fluor worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Fluor during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $16.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.91. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $25.08.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About Fluor

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.