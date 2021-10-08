Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,644 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of Qualys worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CDAM UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after buying an additional 42,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after buying an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,604,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $112.67 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.77.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $623,503.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,258,669.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $707,379.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,767,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,049 shares of company stock worth $46,874,992 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.