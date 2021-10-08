Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,460 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Sabre worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 5,497,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,607,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sabre by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Sabre by 128.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 58,991 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Sabre by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 401,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $11.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.22. Sabre Co. has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.88.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 83.81% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 405.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

