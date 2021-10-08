Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 504.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,233 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of TripAdvisor worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $559,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $812,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in TripAdvisor by 106.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,545.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,447 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 43,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $35.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $64.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $235.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TripAdvisor news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.