Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.30 Million Stock Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 3,785.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771,213 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.65% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 1,356.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 34,011 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,321,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $4,768,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 711,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KZR opened at $8.67 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $417.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KZR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Jonestrading began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

