Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 60.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,051 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of APi Group worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group during the second quarter worth $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in APi Group by 105.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in APi Group by 45.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:APG opened at $20.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 1.07. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. APi Group had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 0.50%.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

