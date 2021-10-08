Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.42 Million Holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) by 175.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 154,077 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com were worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 7,845.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 703.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GRUB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of GRUB opened at $15.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.